Get ready to 'spring forward' as Daylight Saving Time begins on March 8

On Sunday, March 8, we will "spring forward" and lose a precious hour of sleep.

The change will come at 2 a.m. that Sunday. Most electronic devices automatically spring an hour forward but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time last 238 days -- or about 65 percent of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918. Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) does not.

Several Florida lawmakers have previously attempted to make daylight saving time permanent. Through the Sunshine Protection Act, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Rep. Vern Buchanan have pushed to do so on a federal level. The basis for the bill argued that ending daylight saving time would reduce car crashes, robberies, and health issues, while benefitting the economy and agriculture. The bill was introduced in March but has not been passed yet.

President Donald J. Trump has previously tweeted his support for making daylight saving time permanent.

Many Americans feel the same, as seven in ten Americans prefer not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time, one poll showed.

Some people experience difficulty adjusting to the time change. Some experts advise going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night, to give your body a chance to adjust to getting less sleep.