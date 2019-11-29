Gila County Sheriff's Office: 5-year-old boy dead, 2 children missing after vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek

Authorities confirm one child was found dead and two are still missing after a vehicle was washed down Tonto Creek.

According to officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at around 4:00 p.m., when the vehicle got stuck after trying to cross Tonto Creek.

The vehicle was described by a GCSO deputy as a military-type truck.

Officials say one adult managed to swim to shore, while four other children and one adult who were stranded on an island in the creek were airlifted out of the area by crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday morning GCSO said they found the vehicle but the kids were not inside. A short time later a 5-year-old boy was found dead. Search crews continue to look for the remaining two children.

Officials say there were barricades and signs in the area to warn against crossing when flooded.

The missing children are reported to be between the ages of five and 10, and the people involved are reportedly from out of state.

MCSO and DPS will assist with the search, according to GCSO officials, which will last through the night.