Gilbert High dance ends early due to unfounded gun threat, PD says

A dance at Gilbert High School was cut short due to an unfounded threat of gun violence on the night of Saturday, Sept. 17, the police department says.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun who was seen on campus while a dance was going on. Police confirm no guns were found on campus and no one was hurt.

"Students have been released to return home or be picked up by parents. The investigation is ongoing," the department said.

It's not clear if it was a student who falsified a threat.

Several Arizona students have been detained as authorities continue to investigate a rash of threats that have been made at schools across the state as of late.

