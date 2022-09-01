Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state.

Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Also on Thursday, police said they were investigating an alleged threat at Sierra Linda High School.

"This threat at Sierra Linda is being looked into by detectives and patrol officer [sic] for the Phoenix Police Department," police said.

Police say a handwritten threat was found on Aug. 31 at Archway Classical Academy Veritas - Great Hearts, located near 54th Street and Thomas Road. Two people were detained, and the school was closed for the remainder of the day.

On Wednesday, Mohave County deputies investigated threats of an alleged "possible future shooting" at Kingman High School. Deputies and detectives were on school grounds Thursday to continue their investigation.

"If it is determined that any legitimate threats were made, criminal charges will be filed on those that made them," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said. "The safety and security of our schools is of utmost importance to our deputies and administration."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says an 8th-grade student brought a gun to Circle Cross Ranch on Wednesday. Deputies responded to the school Thursday and searched the student in question.

"The student was searched and had no weapons on him today, but admitted to having one yesterday," the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, authorities said a second-grader was found with two guns and ammunition in his backpack at Cochise Elementary School.

Last weekend, two students were arrested for allegedly making a video threatening to "shoot up" a Prescott Valley charter school.

