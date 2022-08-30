Arizona second grader brought guns, ammo to school: sheriff

Authorities say two guns and ammunition were found inside a 7-year-old's backpack in Cochise County.

The incident happened on Aug. 29 when the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was notified that a second-grade student at Cochise Elementary School had a weapon in his backpack.

Deputies responded to the school and met with the student.

"It was discovered that a gun and ammunition was located inside of his backpack, and ultimately a second handgun was discovered as well," the sheriff's office said.

After meeting with the boy's parents, the sheriff's office said the 7 year old was referred for charges of misconduct with a weapon and possession of a firearm.

No further details were released.