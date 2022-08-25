Child brought gun to Queen Creek school, officials say

Police are investigating after a student was found with a gun at a Queen Creek school on the morning of Aug. 25.

Officials with Legacy Traditional School say they contacted the Queen Creek Police Department regarding the incident just after 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the school, Legacy Traditional staff had already moved the child away from other students.

Police confiscated the weapon and placed extra officers at the school.

The case will be submitted to the county attorney's office.

No further details were released.