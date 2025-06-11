Gilbert PD on scene of an officer-involved shooting

article

The Brief The Gilbert Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the night of June 11. The shooting broke out near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.



The Gilbert Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.

What we know:

The department posted to X around 7 p.m. on June 11 that the scene is near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

No officers were injured, and the department didn't say if anyone else was hurt.

There's no word on what exactly happened.

"Police activity is isolated to the area and there is no threat to the public," police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.