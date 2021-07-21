Teen smacked in face by seagull on amusement park ride in Wildwood

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A girl on a slingshot ride in Wildwood got more than she bargained for when a seagull flew right into her face.

WILDWOOD, N.J. - A seagull flew right into the face of a teen on an amusement park ride in Wildwood, New Jersey.

It happened on July 6 at Morey's Piers on the Springshot which launches riders 75 MPH into the air.

After being thrown like a human cannonball, the two girls picked up the extra passenger mid-air. Georgia who was celebrating her birthday was busy screaming and had no idea what was happening to her friend Kiley.

Somehow Kiley managed to pull the bird off her face and the seagull went on its way. 

"I knew there was no going back and it was just going to hit me," Kiley said. "I didn't know what to do so I wait for it to spin over. I just grabbed it and threw it off me quick."

The girl was not hurt. Georgia and Kiley have no plans to go on the Springshot again.

