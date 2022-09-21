Giveaway: Tombstone offering free pizza — but only to people who live on this spooky street

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:43 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM MST until WED 8:45 PM MST, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:31 PM MST until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:06 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:58 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:40 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:16 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:41 PM MST until WED 11:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:16 PM MST until WED 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:55 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:33 PM MDT until WED 9:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley

Giveaway: Tombstone offering free pizza — but only to people who live on this spooky street

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Tombstone pizza giveaway article

Tombstone’s Elm Street Giveaway (Tombstone )

You definitely shouldn’t sleep... on this chance to win free pizza. 

Tombstone, which is billing itself as the official pizza brand of Halloween, is offering people a chance to win free pizza — but first, they must brave living on a real-life Elm Street anywhere across the United States, according to a Tombstone spokesperson. 

Tombstone will give away free pizzas while supplies last and one lucky winner will win free pizzas for a year.  

The giveaway begins on Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. Residents living on Elm Street — any Elm Street across the U.S. — and wishing to enter the giveaway can do so online.  

And for those who may be wondering, "Why Elm Street?" it’s a reference to a classic slasher film from the 80s titled, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" starring then-teen heartthrob Johnny Depp, Nancy Thompson and Robert Englund as the horrifying Freddy Krueger.  

Thompson’s character, as well as Depp’s, become targets of the spirit of a serial killer (Freddy Krueger) that wields a bladed glove and attacks them in their dreams (more so nightmares). The scariest part is, if Freddy gets them in their sleep, they will die in "real life."  

The "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise birthed 10 movies, including a crossover film in 2003 when "Friday the 13th" antagonist Jason Voorhees and Krueger duke it out in a battle royale.  

There is a limit of one entry per person for the giveaway and entrants must be 19 years of age to apply if they are a resident of Alabama or Nebraska and 21 if they are residents of Mississippi. Entrants in all other U.S. states must be 18 years or older.  

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 