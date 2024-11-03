Glendale church needs help finding its stolen equipment

article

A Valley church is praying for help after its equipment was stolen.

The theft happened on Oct. 26 near 75th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, and it was caught on camera.

The Table Church operates out of Arrowhead Elementary School, and lead pastor Cody Deevers says the stolen equipment is worth over $45,000.

Surveillance video shows the theft happening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Video shows an SUV pulling into the parking lot, and then taking off with someone else driving off in the church's truck a few minutes later.

Deevers says he believes the thieves came by earlier in the week, on Oct. 22, to check out the security around the equipment.

Not only was the truck and trailer taken, but most of the church's furniture they used to set up inside Arrowhead Elementary was inside the stolen trailer.

"All of our chairs, all of our racks, all the furniture that goes in our lobby that we make for the check-in tables and all that stuff," the pastor said.

Deevers says despite the major loss, the church has been able to adjust. While the church is moving forward with a positive mindset, it wants its equipment back as soon as possible.

"It didn't stop us that day. I mean, the church has been through a whole lot worse and this wasn't going to stop us, so we just pivoted," Deevers said.

His faith, he says, helps him find peace while the investigation to find the thieves continues.

"The message is still ‘Jesus saves.’ Jesus can even save these thieves. I pray he does. I forgave them. Jesus forgives us. We forgive them, but bring our stuff back if you have it," Deevers said.

If you have any information about the theft, contact Glendale PD.