Glendale couple arrested in connection to woman's murder

Glendale Police have arrested a couple in connection to a murder back in May.

Officials say 28-year-old Brandon Kimbell and 29-year-old Stephanie Kimbell reported that a woman had collapsed at their door near 5200 W. Thunderbird Road on May 13.

The victim, 27-year-old Brittany Hand, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been in a relationship with the couple and had been living with them for months.

Officials say Brandon Kimbell killed Hand, while his wife helped hide the evidence.

Brandon has been booked into jail on one count of first degree murder, and his wife Stephanie was booked on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering an investigation.