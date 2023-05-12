Expand / Collapse search

Glendale homeowner shoots alleged armed burglar, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A homeowner reportedly shot and injured a man who attempted to break into his home, Glendale police said Thursday.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Northern.

Police say the suspect threatened the homeowner with a knife before the shooting.

The alleged would-be burglar is expected to survive and may be booked on aggravated assault and burglary charges upon his release.

