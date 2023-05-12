Glendale homeowner shoots alleged armed burglar, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A homeowner reportedly shot and injured a man who attempted to break into his home, Glendale police said Thursday.
The incident happened in a neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Northern.
Police say the suspect threatened the homeowner with a knife before the shooting.
The alleged would-be burglar is expected to survive and may be booked on aggravated assault and burglary charges upon his release.
Where the shooting happened: