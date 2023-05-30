Glendale man accused of exposing himself near road intersection with kids present

Court documents show a Glendale man is accused of multiple offenses as a result of an incident that happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the documents, 31-year-old Amonte Derrell Baines was arrested in the area of 54th Avenue and Glendale on May 27. Officers were called to the scene before 10:00 p.m., after a woman reported to police that a man took his pants off and exposed himself to others.

The woman, according to investigators, told officers on scene that Baines exposed himself while the woman's 13-year-old daughter was present.

Baines, according to court documents, is accused of indecent exposure, public sexual indecency while a minor is present, and obstruction. A judge has set a $3,500 bond for Baines, and should he make bail, he will have to undergo electronic monitoring.