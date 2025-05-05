Glendale mass shooting: Violence, chaos erupts just steps from police headquarters building

The Brief We're learning new information about a shooting that left three people dead and injured many others. Police are now sharing what led up to those shots. The shooting happened at a restaurant near 57th and Glendale avenues.



Three minutes. That's all the time it took for three people to be killed, and five others injured before police arrived at the scene.

The chaos and violence happened just steps away from the Glendale Police Department's headquarters.

The entire block will remain taped off as officers are still huddled outside a restaurant across the street from where the shots rang out.

What we know:

We now know the age of the victims. Detectives are still reaching out to their families, so we don't have their names yet.

Those killed included a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man. Tragically, we are told that the 17-year-old and 21-year-old were brothers.

Those wounded include a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy who was in surgery overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Timeline:

This all began before 8 p.m. on May 4. About 200 to 300 people were at El Camaron Gigante, a restaurant hosting a concert and car show.

Witnesses say families were there to enjoy the cars and music.

Around 7:45 p.m., a fight broke out near the stage between two groups of people. Those involved were told to leave. Once in the parking lot, they began shooting at one another.

What they're saying:

We spoke to a woman named Secret who came to pick up her car that she left behind on Sunday night. She said there was some fighting inside, which later escalated to multiple shots – coming one after another.

She watched as people tried to give CPR to those who were struck. A horrifying scene that was a sharp contrast to what happened moments before: families listening to music and having fun.

"There was a little bit of beefing inside, so they stopped the music, got that under control. Started playing the music—there were a bunch of families—it’s a family event. We get together, it doesn’t usually happen, I don’t want it to look like the low rider community–like this goes on all the time, because it don’t," she said.

What we don't know:

Investigators know they are dealing with multiple shooters, but they are currently gathering shell casings to determine the exact number.

The names of the victims were not released.

Suspect descriptions have not been released.

What's next:

Officers stress this is an isolated incident involving people who knew each other. Because of that, they do not think there is a threat to the public.

Glendale PD is asking any witnesses who could help to come forward. You can call their non-emergency hotline at 623-930-3000.

Related article

Map of where the incident happened: