Glendale shooting injures several people 'at an establishment'

The Brief Several people were shot "at an establishment" on Sunday night, the Glendale Police Department said. It happened just before 8 p.m. near 57th and Glendale avenues.



Several people were shot in Glendale on Sunday night, the police department said.

What we know:

It happened near 57th and Glendale avenues just before 8 p.m. on May 4.

"A shooting occurred at an establishment near 57th Dr. and Lamar Rd. at around 7:45 PM. There are multiple victims, 3-6 from what I am being told," Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez said.

There is believed to be more than one shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

We don't know the severity of the victims' injuries.

We don't know what led up to the shooting.

There's no word on suspect information.

Map of where the incident happened: