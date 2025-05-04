Glendale shooting injures several people 'at an establishment'
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Several people were shot in Glendale on Sunday night, the police department said.
What we know:
It happened near 57th and Glendale avenues just before 8 p.m. on May 4.
"A shooting occurred at an establishment near 57th Dr. and Lamar Rd. at around 7:45 PM. There are multiple victims, 3-6 from what I am being told," Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez said.
There is believed to be more than one shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
What we don't know:
We don't know the severity of the victims' injuries.
We don't know what led up to the shooting.
There's no word on suspect information.