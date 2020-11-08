Glendale PD: Man dead, child in critical condition after fatal crash

article

Glendale Police say one man is dead and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash near 63rd Avenue and Union Hills Road on Nov. 7.

A car had rear-ended another vehicle containing four people while driving eastbound late Saturday night, police say. The occupants in the first car were not injured, but a man in the second car died from the crash. His name has not been released.

A 12-year-old girl in the second car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Both speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.