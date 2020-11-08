Glendale PD: Man dead, child in critical condition after fatal crash
article
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police say one man is dead and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash near 63rd Avenue and Union Hills Road on Nov. 7.
A car had rear-ended another vehicle containing four people while driving eastbound late Saturday night, police say. The occupants in the first car were not injured, but a man in the second car died from the crash. His name has not been released.
A 12-year-old girl in the second car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Both speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash.