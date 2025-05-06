Glendale PD seeks public's help in mass shooting investigation

The Brief Three people were killed and five people were wounded in a May 4 shooting at a Glendale restaurant. The Glendale Police Department needs help from the public to help figure out exactly what happened. For now, no suspects have been arrested in this shooting, and police believe there was more than one shooter.



The Glendale Police Department is asking members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the May 4 mass shooting at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse.

What we know:

The shooting broke out around 7:45 p.m. near 57th Avenue and SR 51.

Three people were killed, and five people were hurt while attending a car show and music at the restaurant.

The victims who died were brothers Damien Sproule and Christopher Sproule, 17 and 21, and Milo Christopher Suniga, 21. Those wounded are a 20-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy.

For now, no one has been arrested, and police believe there was more than one shooter.

What they're saying:

Some local business owners are now starting a petition, asking for future events to be banned. Some business owners claim this is one of many violent events, but not everyone agrees.

Mike Nen is the host of the lowrider podcast called Live Ride, which is centered on community, cars and culture.

"It’s an art form, it’s a way of life," he said.

While Sunday’s Cinco de Mayo event wasn’t a lowrider event, but rather one to celebrate Chicano culture, Nen says people were quick to associate the two, particularly with what he feels is a misguided blame for the violence.

"When there’s events that we try to do in the community, it’s always family-based. We always try to break the stereotype of gangbanging, guns and all that stuff, we try to break that stereotype," Nen said.

Many witnesses stressed the event was family-friendly and safe before shots were fired in the parking lot.

However, some downtown Glendale business owners claim Sunday was evidence of ongoing, persistent issues.

A recent change.org petition is now calling for a city-wide ban on night cruise events associated with lowrider meet-ups.

The petition, which has gathered about 75 signatures, says in part, "These are not harmless car meetups," saying they have been linked to gun violence, reckless driving, street racing, public intoxication and reduced access to businesses.

Business owners, like Clinto Newsom, disagree.

"I do business when I do these events over there. So, I don’t mind the car events or the music events over there. It brings some people to downtown Glendale, so it’s a good thing," Newsom said.

Across the street, Ken Brown with Drawn To Comics, says he’s never had problems either.

"Not with this event at all. I mean, it’s a downtown city area, there’s going to be things that come up," Brown said.

FOX 10 reached out to the business owner who started the change.org petition, but her business was closed on May 6 and attempts to reach her online were unsuccessful.

Police say this group involved people who knew one another and had a history of bad blood. Investigators can’t confirm any kind of gang affiliation.

Vigil held for victims

On May 6, loved ones of the shooting victims held separate vigils.

"I’ve been proud of that boy, since the day he was born, I have been proud of him. He never ceased to amaze me. … He never left the house without telling us, ‘Bye mama, bye dad. I love you guys. I’ll see you in a little bit,’ and I would always tell him, ‘Be careful. I love you. Drive safe. Look out for everyone else. I trust you, just watch out for everyone else.’ And he always came back, except for the other night," the parents of Suniga said.

Stephanie Ortega spoke about the loss of her sons.

"I’m hurt. That was my oldest son and baby boy. I don’t know what to do," she said.

What you can do:

"We are still looking for those responsible for the homicide that took place on Sunday, May 4, 2025. We have set up a portal where people can submit video and photos from the event anonymously. The hope is that our detectives will see something in those photos/videos that will help us narrow down who we are looking for and what happened that led up to this violence," Glendale Police said on May 6.

