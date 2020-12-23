Glendale police identifies person of interest in shooting that killed Navy veteran

Glendale Police officials are asking for the public’s help, as they try to locate a person of interest in a murder investigation that began following a shooting in September.

The victim, 31-year-old Quevon "Kash" Roland, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 near 43rd Avenue and Glendale. Roland died at the hospital two days later.

"Just disbelief. Not my brother," said Keith Dawson, as he recounted his reaction upon learning his best friend’s death.

Police say 37-year-old Florian Culp is a person of interest. He was last seen with Roland before the shooting.

"I don't know if he's in Arizona, I don't know where he's at, but hopefully, he does come forward. Hopefully, we get the truth. we just want justice for my brother," said Dawson.

"They took someone that meant a lot to everybody," said Myesia Hagler, who was Roland’s close friend. "He changed a lot of people when he changed himself. He made other people see positive when we see negative."

Roland, a father of six, served in the Navy, loved playing games and spending time with his family. His mother, Breshette, is a nurse in California. For Breshette, the last three months have been emotionally grueling.

"I've had 31 years with my son. 31," said Breshette. "That individual did not have to do that to my son. He didn't have to."

Breshette says she met Culp when she visited her son. Her message to him is one of pain and urgency.

"Why? Please tell me why? What happened? How could you do such a thing? And then you're running and hiding or however. I need your help. I need you to come forth please," said Breshette.

Glendale Police officials describe Culp as approximately six feet tall, and weighing 220 lbs. Anyone with information on Culp are urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

