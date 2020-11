article

Glendale Police are searching for information after finding a lost 80-year-old woman.

The unidentified woman was found near 48th Avenue and Olive, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her home.

She is 5'2" and weighs 100 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.

