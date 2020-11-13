Glendale Police looking for man who was caught committing indecent act on surveillance camera

article

Glendale Police officials are looking for a man who was seen committing an indecent act during a yard sale.

According to tweet made by Glendale Police on its verified Twitter account on Nov. 13, the incident happened at around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, in a neighborhood near 55th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale Police, the suspect was allegedly committing an indecent act for several minutes during a yard sale. Police have released blurred surveillance video capturing the indecent act.

The suspect is described by officials as a man in his 60s, possibly white, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information should call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.