Glendale Police: Man arrested for stabbing, killing 14-year-old boy

Glendale police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a 14-year-old boy in November 2019.

On Thursday Feb. 27, 30-year-old Rudy Jaramillo, was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police asked the public in November to help identify three suspects involved in the stabbing of 14-year-old Elijah Ochoa-Gamez. Glendale Fire was dispatched to a home near 49th Avenue and Bethany Home Road where Ochoa-Gamez was found bleeding.

Investigators say two adults stole a bike from Ochoa-Gamez's home. A witness pointed out the suspects and family members confronted the suspects and retrieved the bike.

A suspect returned to their home along with Jaramillo and a pit bull, according to court documents. A physical fight broke out between Jaramillo and an adult.

Ochoa-Gamez tried to intervene by placing Jaramillo in a headlock and another witness punched Jaramillo in the face.

When the fight ended, Ochoa-Gamez ran inside realizing he had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

All of the suspects ran from the scene before police arrived.

Glendale police say they received a tip about a man disassembling a bicycle in front of an apartment. Police approached that person who then revealed Jaramillo was the one who stabbed Ochoa-Gamez.

Jaramillo is being held on a $750,000 bond.