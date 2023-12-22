Glendale postal employees make heartwarming gift delivery to family in need

Many agree that it is better to give than receive, and Glendale postal employees are proving that this holiday season.

On Dec. 22, a special delivery was made to a deserving local family, and we went along for the surprise.

As the postal van drove up to the Meza family home, the kids had no idea what was inside.

When the van door opened, more than 100 gifts made their eyes light up.

One by one, two-year-old Christina, three-year-old Phoenix, five-year-old Alex, who has Autism, and eight-year-old Pocahontas helped the Glendale postal employees unload, and carry their wrapped gifts inside.

They were grateful and once inside their home, the single mom of four, Peaches Meza, took it all in.

Seeing the gifts was overwhelming, and then she opened a card.

The Meza family also got more than $1500.

"It means a lot! I didn't think I was going to have a big Christmas like this," Meza said. "I’m always Doordashing or something to make something for them. It’s going to help us out a lot!"

Employees from the three Glendale post offices adopted the Meza family this Christmas.

"We kinda just let everyone know, hey, we're adopting a family this year," Diane Apodaca said. "We actually did it in less than 10 days. We got over $1,600 dollars, over 100 gifts."

The tears of joy and smiles were worth it.

"When she cried, I cried. Very heartwarming," Apodaca said.

As we were all leaving, Pocahontas offered everyone candy. She clearly comprehends the gift of giving.