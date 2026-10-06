Glendale tenants fight $4,000 rent hikes; Televangelist Jim Bakker dies | Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From rent hikes in Glendale to a plague investigation in Siberia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 6, 2026.
1. "Sticker shock" for some Glendale residents
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Glendale tenants at Buenas Apartments face eviction over sudden fee hikes up to thousands of dollars. Attorney General Kris Mayes is already suing the property owner over issues at another location.
2. Reports of Russia plague case raise worries
3. Remembering Jim Bakker
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Televangelist Jim Bakker, who built a Christian television empire preaching the gospel, has died. He was 86.
4. Latest on Middle East flight attack incident
5. Rain chances back in the forecast
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High pressure will keep Phoenix temperatures near 100 degrees through Friday before a shifting weather pattern and moisture from Hurricane Rachel bring rain chances and cooling temperatures.