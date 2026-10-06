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Glendale tenants fight $4,000 rent hikes; Televangelist Jim Bakker dies | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated October 6, 2026 10:00 AM MST Published October 6, 2026 9:29 AM MST

PHOENIX - From rent hikes in Glendale to a plague investigation in Siberia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

1. "Sticker shock" for some Glendale residents

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Glendale tenants fight sudden $4,000 rent hikes as eviction deadline looms
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Glendale tenants fight sudden $4,000 rent hikes as eviction deadline looms

Glendale tenants at Buenas Apartments face eviction over sudden fee hikes up to thousands of dollars. Attorney General Kris Mayes is already suing the property owner over issues at another location.

2. Reports of Russia plague case raise worries

3. Remembering Jim Bakker

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Jim Bakker, televangelist who built Christian TV empire, dies at 86
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Jim Bakker, televangelist who built Christian TV empire, dies at 86

Televangelist Jim Bakker, who built a Christian television empire preaching the gospel, has died. He was 86.

4. Latest on Middle East flight attack incident

5. Rain chances back in the forecast

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Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 100 before rain chances return
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Arizona weather forecast: Highs near 100 before rain chances return

High pressure will keep Phoenix temperatures near 100 degrees through Friday before a shifting weather pattern and moisture from Hurricane Rachel bring rain chances and cooling temperatures.

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