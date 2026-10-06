Glendale tenants fight $4,000 rent hikes; Televangelist Jim Bakker dies | Morning News Brief

From rent hikes in Glendale to a plague investigation in Siberia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

1. "Sticker shock" for some Glendale residents

Featured article

2. Reports of Russia plague case raise worries

3. Remembering Jim Bakker

Featured article

4. Latest on Middle East flight attack incident

5. Rain chances back in the forecast