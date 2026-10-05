Glendale tenants fight sudden $4,000 rent hikes as eviction deadline looms

The Brief Several residents at the Buenas Apartments on 64th in Glendale face eviction if they do not pay sudden rent and fee increases totaling up to thousands of dollars by Oct. 6's deadline. Tenants report that a new management company switched to a new payment portal that failed to transfer payment histories or ledgers, alongside ongoing complaints of mold, bed bugs, and lack of air conditioning. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing the property owner, Buenas Communities LLC, over similar living conditions at another local property while her office looks into the current issues.



Several residents at an apartment complex in Glendale are facing eviction if they do not pay up to thousands of dollars in rent increases, and Attorney General Kris Mayes is already suing the company that owns the property.

Glendale apartment residents are facing eviction over unexpected fee increases up to thousands of dollars, while property owner Buenas Communities LLC faces state lawsuits.

The backstory:

A few days ago, some people living at the Buenas Apartments 64th North got notices saying they owe hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and they say they paid their rent on time.

With the deadline being Oct. 6 to pay, many people who live here say they are scared they are going to get kicked out.

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced she is suing the owners for another property they own, and it has some of the same issues residents are facing on 64th.

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What they're saying:

"If I known all of this, I would not have moved into these apartments," said Tammy Gomez Burnette, a resident at Buenas Apartments.

Several residents at the Buenas Apartments on 64th in Glendale say they cannot afford up to thousands of dollars in increased fees.

"We're making it clear … enough is enough," said Shannon Price, a resident at Buenas Apartments.

Price says her lease agreement that runs through May 2027 says her monthly rent and fees are $1,068. Now she received a notice saying her rent and fees are $5,065—a $4,000 difference.

"How are you telling us that we owe this when you have no ledger?" Price said.

Residents say the new management is switching to a new payment portal, but now it does not reflect fees they owe or have their payment history.

"How did it not transfer? What happened in that? So it's a lot of things that are not adding up right now," Price said.

An email and call were sent to Buenas Communities LLC. A phone number was also dropped off for management at the apartment complex's leasing office, and outreach was made to the new property managers, Apartment Management Consultants.

Dig deeper:

"The landlord can’t increase your rent in the middle of your lease for no apparent reason," attorney Benjamin Taylor said.

Attorney Benjamin Taylor says that is true even if a new owner or management company comes in.

"In order to increase rent for a month to month, they should be given a 30-day notice," Taylor said.

Residents also say they are facing inadequate air conditioning, bed bugs, and other maintenance issues.

"There's mold, there's cockroaches, and when the maintenance guys do the work, they don't do it right," Tammy Gomez Burnette said.

‘A lot of people feel this way’

In August 2024, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced she is suing Buenas Communities LLC over insufficient air conditioning, bed bugs, and faulty plumbing at their Buenas on 32nd property. Her office says they are looking into the issues but cannot comment on pending litigation.

"A lot of people feel this way because everyone's going to be homeless, and that's wrong," Burnette said.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, is the deadline that the apartments told residents they have to pay by. No response has been received back from Buenas Communities LLC or Apartment Management Consultants.