Glendale apartment residents face sudden rent increases and eviction threats

The Brief Residents at Buenas Apartments say they are devastated after receiving letters that raised their rent and fees by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, leaving them facing eviction if they cannot pay within five days. Many impacted tenants depend on Social Security or government assistance programs and report being unable to afford the sudden fee increases. Neighbors also report living with unaddressed maintenance issues including missing air conditioning, leaking vents, roaches, toilet problems, and brown water.



Tenants are being forced to vacate a Glendale apartment complex, and with only a few days notice.

Local perspective:

Glendale residents are devastated, with many tenants reporting they are paying their rent on time only to receive a letter stating their rent and fees increased by hundreds of dollars. The letter came with a warning that failing to pay within five days will result in eviction.

Rising Rent:

According to Autumn Toms’ original lease, her rent and fees totaled $1,198. She then received a new letter stating she must pay $1,618, representing an increase of more than $400.

Other residents at the Buenas Apartments near 67th Avenue and Maryland, displayed similar letters indicating they owe at least $1,000 more than their usual payment amount.

Why you should care:

Many residents are on Social Security or government-funded programs, making the unexpected costs unaffordable, and leaving them unsure of what to do if evicted.

What they're saying:

"My message to the owners is they better fix this because what they're doing is illegal, and you're hurting so many people by just….I don't even know what the motive is. How could you have so little empathy," Toms said.

"The problem is you have good people here right now, and if you help, we help. Why would you do that? Why? That's my answer the whole way through. Why?" said Shannon Price, a resident at Buenas Apartments.

Maintenance Issues:

A lot of the neighbors also report that they have not had air conditioning for months, while some who do have AC report leaking vents. Residents are also dealing with roaches, toilet issues, and brown water, stating that management either ignores the problems or fails to fix them adequately.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tenants say management raised fees by hundreds while ignoring severe maintenance issues like missing air conditioning.

Dig deeper:

Attorney General Kris Mayes previously announced a lawsuit against Buenas Communities LLC in August 2024 for "willingly neglecting to provide habitable living conditions for its residents," citing patterns of neglect and deception from the corporate landlord.

What's next:

Outreach was made to the company that owns the Buenas Apartments, but no response has been received.

Map of the area of the apartment complex.