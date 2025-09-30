Globe flooding: Community comes together as businesses recount harrowing moments

The Brief Business owners in Globe are remembering the night of Sept. 26. On that night, the Gila County community had to deal with devastating flooding that resulted in the deaths of three people. "It’s been pretty devastating, honestly," said one man. "I’ve never seen anything like it in my life."



Even as the Globe community continues to come together in the aftermath of a devastating flood that killed three people, some are still recounting the scary moments that happened on that harrowing day.

Dig deeper:

Gushing floodwaters that looked like an ocean swallowing a back patio was the sight that greeted David Salinas outside his barbeque restaurant on the night of Sept. 26.

"We had probably three or four tables in our restaurant by that point. Even the patrons were helping us, trying to help us block things with our doors, with towels," said Salinas.

That’s when they headed for cover.

"After a minute, the levels kept rising, and that’s when I told my employees we better get up," Salinas recounted. "We got up on top of the roof, just in case."

Salinas' staff is cleaning up the debris, and salvaging what they can. In one video, he was seen mopping up his tile floors, which had been caked with mud.

Local perspective:

Across town, La Lucia Dia is one of the lucky downtown businesses not damaged. Co-partner Oscar Serrano says they’ve handed out food to the volunteers who have come to clean up.

"Everyone is just like family. It’s just crazy just how many people, even those you rarely see," said Serrano. "The whole community showed up, and they brought everything they could."

The community is what’s held everything together in the devastation. They’ve come to mop up messes at places like Antique Mall, where mud covers merchandise, and a back room remains underwater.

"It’s been pretty devastating, honestly," said Nick Arndy with Naughty Fox Gift Shop. "I’ve never seen anything like it in my life."