Gold Canyon crash kills 4; investigation underway

The Brief A two-car collision on eastbound U.S. 60 near Peralta Road in Gold Canyon resulted in four deaths late Friday night. Three victims died at the scene, and one died after being transported to a hospital. Authorities with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash, but have not yet released the victims' names or determined what caused the vehicles to collide.



Four people were killed in a crash near Gold Canyon late Friday night, the Superstition Fire & Medical District said.

What we know:

The Oct. 17 deadly two-car crash happened just before midnight on eastbound U.S. 60. near Peralta Road.

"Units arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed and multiple patients ejected," authorities said.

Three people died at the scene and another victim died at the hospital.

"Superstition Fire & Medical District extends its condolences to all those impacted by this tragic incident," the department said.

Map of the area where the crash happened

What we don't know:

The names of the victims were not released.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

What's next:

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is investigating this crash.