Good Samaritan saves driver from fire after crash in Gilbert

A good Samaritan jumped into action and saved a man's life after a bad crash in the East Valley.

The crash happened late Wednesday night near Val Vista and Ray Road when a car and semi-truck collided. Two people inside the truck made it out safe, but one person was stuck inside the car, which had hit the truck's fuel tank and was on fire.

Gilbert firefighters tell FOX 10 the victim may not have made it out of the burning vehicle near Val Vista and Ray Road if it weren't for the good Samaritan's heroic actions.

"There was a person stuck inside that vehicle with fire spreading around him," Gilbert Fire Chief Mark Justice said. "That good Samaritan, unbelievably brave. [He] unlocked that vehicle, drug that person out from the other side. That person was transported."

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.