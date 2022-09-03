Goodyear McDonald's parking lot shooting ends with 2 people injured, suspect arrested

article

Two people were injured in a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Goodyear on Saturday, Sept. 3, police say.

Officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway around 10:20 a.m.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds, but are expected to be OK.

As for the suspect, one person was arrested in connection to the shooting, which police say is likely isolated between the suspect and victims.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to contact the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7028.