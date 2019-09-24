Goodyear raises minimum age to 21 years for vaping products; businesses could face $20k fine for violations

A Phoenix suburb has become the first in the region to raise the minimum purchasing age for vaping products from 18 to 21 years.

The Goodyear City Council voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance against the sales of electronic cigarettes, tobacco and related devices and products.

"Our children are getting sick and our people are dying. We have to take action. I'm so pleased to tell you that the city of Goodyear is taking a big step to keep our children and our community safe," said Mayor Georgia Lord.

Officials say the new rule would ban smoking and vaping at schools, school events, public parks, trails and prohibit sales of smoking and vaping materials to anyone under 21 years old.

"The most important thing for us to keep it out of the high schools, and the only thing to do is to raise the age to 21," said Vice Mayor Bill Stipp. "Our whole approach to this is not a penalty perspective but an education perspective."

Goodyear Vice Mayor Bill Stipp

City leaders say there would be a 90-day grace period to allow Goodyear police to educate residents, schools and business owners on the rules.

Violators could be charged up to $2,500 depending on the number of offenses.

According to GoodyearAZ.gov, penalties for any individual found guilty of violating the new city code shall be found guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by:

*A fine not exceeding $500 plus surcharges for a 1st violation within any 24 month period

*A fine not exceeding $1,000 plus surcharges for a 2nd violation within any 24 month period

*A fine not exceeding $2,500 plus surcharges for a 3rd violation within any 24 month period

*Any enterprise found guilty of the requirements of this section shall also be guilty of a misdemeanor, and punishable by a fine not to exceed $20,000

"While it may not make everyone happy, it will help keep Goodyear safe and that's what matters most," said Lord.

On September 17, the state Department of Health confirmed three cases of vaping-related illness.

Meanwhile, people in the West Valley city are reacting to news of the new ordinance.

"Confused. It makes no sense," said Alex Nelson.

Alex Nelson

Nelson, who owns Vapor Vault in Goodyear, says as of Tuesday, he is looking for a new home for his business outside Goodyear.

"You can’t take people that are 18 to 21 that are already vaping and smoking and say you can’t do this anymore, and expect them to go 'Oh, OK,'" said Nelson. "They are going to get it. One way or another."

Nelson says the ordinance will hit him hard, as a third of his customers are between the ages of 18 and 21. He worries the customers will get the products from somewhere that's not regulated.

"More black market stuff is being made. It’s going to hurt people, and they are going to blame it on the vaping industry," said Nelson.