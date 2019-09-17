Health Officials: 3 cases of vaping-related illness reported in Arizona

article

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that three cases of vaping-related respiratory illness have been discovered in Arizona.

Adding to a national outbreak, all of the reported cases were discovered in Maricopa County.

Officials say all three patients were hospitalized for the illness and have since been released.

ADHS is now working with other state and county agencies to identify other cases in Arizona.

“We are working with our county and federal partners to identify the cause of this very serious illness,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “While this investigation is ongoing, we know there is no safe level of nicotine for children. It’s important that parents are talking to their children about the dangers associated with vape so they do not use these products. If your child has experimented with vaping and they are now experiencing any symptoms, please seek medical care immediately.”

As of Tuesday, September 17, there have been 380 vaping-related illnesses reported in 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to officials. There have been six deaths. No deaths have been reported in Arizona.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says patients have reported experiencing symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, or weight loss. Some patients report symptoms developed over a few days while others a few weeks.

Advertisement

"The investigation has not identified any specific substance or vape product that is linked to all cases; however, vaping devices containing both nicotine and cannabinoid substances have been identified in this investigation," said the CDC.

ADHS advises to not use vaping products if you're concerned about the health risks, children and women who are pregnant should not vaping products, do not modify any vaping device or substance, and seek care immediately if you develop any symptoms.

Anyone with concerns about being at risk for a vaping-related illness can call the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.