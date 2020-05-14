Gov. Ducey: $100k granted to help organizations supporting Arizona kids with special needs

The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund is awarding a $100,000 grant to programs in Arizona supporting kids with special needs, governor Doug Ducey announced on May 14.

The funding is meant to help direct service agencies and essential health care facilities in the state who are serving special needs children and their families.

The governor's office said funding has already been provided to Ability360, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome, and Arizona Recreation Center for the Handicapped.

“We are working to make sure kids with special needs have access to treatment and support,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “This funding will support organizations helping kids adjust to COVID-19 related disruptions and avoid regression in important skills by delivering treatment through telemedicine, conducting video check-ins and much more."

The grant will help the organizations help offer new services during the pandemic, including:

Video conferencing check-ins

Delivering in-home treatment through telemedicine and remote supervision

Providing therapy and medical equipment for special needs children

Coaching parents

Supporting programs for newly-diagnosed families

The state's relief fund was established as part of the Arizona Together Initiative, which is meant to provide financial support to nonprofits helping Arizonans in need.

