Hazen Fire burns nearly 1,000 acres; McDonald's ditching popular in-store feature l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, May 4, 2026. (AZ Dept. of Forestry & Fire Mgmt.; Getty Images; Dept. of Justice)
From the latest updates on a massive brush fire burning in the West Valley to McDonald's ending a popular in-store feature at its restaurants, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 4.
1. Latest on Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye
The Hazen Fire has burned 980 acres near Buckeye. The fire remains 0% contained. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the latest.
The Hazen Fire has burned 980 acres near Buckeye. The fire remains 0% contained. Click here to read more.
2. Changes coming to McDonald's
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McDonald's is ending an era when it comes to soft drinks, and changes will roll out gradually as restaurants are remodeled or updated.
3. Colorado River water plan
After more than a year of negotiations, Arizona and other southwestern states have come to an agreement on a water-savings plan for the shrinking Colorado River.
4. White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting latest
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The defense team for Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting, withdrew its request to remove him from suicide watch after learning the restriction had already been lifted, according to FOX News.
5. "I think some of it's going to be very interesting"
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President Donald Trump has hinted multiple times over the past few months at his administration releasing new information on UFOs.
A look at today's weather
Happy Monday! Significantly cooler temps will be sticking around in the Valley for a couple of days.
Click here for full forecast