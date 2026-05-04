Hazen Fire burns nearly 1,000 acres; McDonald's ditching popular in-store feature l Morning News Brief

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From the latest updates on a massive brush fire burning in the West Valley to McDonald's ending a popular in-store feature at its restaurants, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 4.

1. Latest on Hazen Fire burning near Buckeye

The Hazen Fire has burned 980 acres near Buckeye. The fire remains 0% contained. Click here to read more.

2. Changes coming to McDonald's

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3. Colorado River water plan

4. White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting latest

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5. "I think some of it's going to be very interesting"

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A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast