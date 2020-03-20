Gov. Ducey changes tax deadline, unemployment insurance requirements due to coronavirus pandemic

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a number of changes to unemployment insurance and tax filing as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, Gov. Ducey announced an extension of the state tax filing and payment deadline to July 15. This year's deadline was originally on April 15.

Earlier on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a similar move.

In addition to an extension in tax filing and payment, Gov. Ducey also made a number of changes to the state's unemployment insurance system, via an executive order. Under the new rules, people will not have to wait one week after losing their jobs before they can file for unemployment. Also, work search requirements have been waived, and people who work at a business that is temporarily closed or has reduced hours because of COVID-19, who have to quarantine because of COVID-19, or who have to care for a family member with COVID-19 can now file for unemployment insurance.

Gov. Ducey also waived increases in employer payments to the unemployment insurance fund with the executive order.

