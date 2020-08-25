Gov. Evers announces state of emergency in Wisconsin; curfew set for 3rd night in Kenosha

article

Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday, Aug. 25 signed Executive Order #86 declaring a state of emergency "following protests in communities across Wisconsin."

Executive Order #86 proclaims a state of emergency in Wisconsin, directs state agencies to continue assisting the state response and calls to state active duty additional elements of the Wisconsin National Guard to support first responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions, a news release from the governor's office said.

The state of emergency declaration comes as earlier Tuesday, Gov. Evers released a statement regarding protests in Wisconsin Monday night.

The governor's news release said on Monday, at the request of local officials, the governor announced he authorized the Wisconsin National Guard "to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County." Following protests on Monday night, Gov. Evers Tuesday announced he is authorizing increased Wisconsin National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members and will continue to adjust to meet local needs.

Advertisement

The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation, the release noted, adding that pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha.

Any guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the release.

The announcement comes after two days of protests that included the burning of buildings, businesses broken into and more in Kenosha -- along with protests in Madison.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, the governor stated the following:

“The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger.

“We cannot forget the reason why these protests began, and what we have seen play out over the last two nights and many nights this year is the pain, anguish, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and country. But as I said yesterday, and as I’ll reiterate today, everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.

“We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and firefighters.

“Tonight, and in the days ahead, if you are going to protest, please do so peacefully and safely. Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”

Kenosha County officials again declared a state of emergency curfew for 8 p.m. on Tuesday east of I-94. Officials said the public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced until 7 a.m. Wednesday.



