Gov. Hobbs vetoes Arizona water recovery bill

The Brief Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill intended to fund the recovery and treatment of brackish groundwater to address Arizona's water shortage. The legislation, proposed by State Representatives Gail Griffin and Chris Lopez, aimed to support projects importing brackish water from outside the state. Hobbs labeled the proposal "speculative" and "wishful thinking," noting that such projects are already eligible for existing state funding.



Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill aimed at funding the recovery of brackish groundwater— one of the ways some leaders want to address the water shortage in Arizona.

What we know:

Brackish groundwater requires some extra treatment than non-brackish groundwater due to its higher salinity levels. Experts say this veto doesn't close the doors on options helping provide Arizonans with sustainable water sources.

"Groundwater in the state of Arizona needs to be managed as a non-renewing water supply," said Sarah Porter, the director of ASU's Kyl Center for Water Policy.

Timeline:

The search for ways to address Arizona's water shortage continues, with brackish groundwater recovery among the options.

"There is a lot of groundwater in the state of Arizona that is regarded as brackish, meaning that it has to be treated quite a lot before it can be put to a beneficial use," Porter said.

Recent legislation penned by Arizona State Reps. Gail Griffin and Chris Lopez aimed to fund water supply development projects importing brackish water from outside the state.

"Essentially it was a way of funding the development of the treatment and delivery of brackish groundwater," Porter added.

She said that some people don't believe there is a worthy investment in groundwater due to the fact that it has a finite supply. Others say if the water can be put to use, it shouldn't be a huge concern.

What She's Saying:

In her veto letter for the bill, Gov. Hobbs said the legislation "diverted important funding" to "speculative groundwater extraction proposals" that she says are already eligible for funds. She went on to call the idea "wishful thinking" that wouldn't solve the state's water challenges.

Dig deeper:

Porter said regulations in place in Arizona regarding groundwater use affect the viability of this vetoed legislation.

"I have not seen any modeling or anything that would suggest that creating a fund for withdrawing brackish groundwater would be a big solution for the parts of Arizona that are facing the big challenges from the Colorado River shortage," Porter said. "They would still have to get through all the hurdles to use that groundwater just the same as if they were using non-brackish groundwater."

Big picture view:

Porter says the work being done at the Arizona Capitol to address the water crisis shouldn't be overlooked. Last year, the Agriculture to Urban bill allowed developers to buy water rights from retired farmland, helping with some water conservation projects.