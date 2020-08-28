Governor Doug Ducey pushes masks but goes without in big crowd

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Governor Doug Ducey pushes masks but goes without in big crowd

By Bob Christie
Published 
Doug Ducey
Associated Press
article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (C) listens as the US president delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August

Expand

PHOENIX - It’s “Mask Up, Arizona,” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

But the Republican governor was seen without a mask at Thursday night’s White House lawn speech where President Donald Trump formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination.

Ducey was spotted by television cameras mingling with the crowd of about 1,500 invited guests without a mask — even after he tweeted pictures of himself and his wife, Angela wearing masks at the event and a picture of himself wearing what appears to be a different mask with other governors.

(Photo Courtesy: Gov. Doug Ducey's Office)

The Arizona Democratic Party was quick to pounce on the disconnect between what Ducey preaches and what he actually does.

“Arizonans have made enormous sacrifices to contain the coronavirus, yet Ducey and Trump are openly flouting the very guidelines that hardworking people have had to follow,” party spokesperson Tyler Cherry said in a statement.

Ducey has been touting the need for people to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

But he hasn’t issued a statewide mask order, and in fact barred local governments from issuing them until the state saw a huge spike in virus cases in June. Since he allowed counties and cities to require them on June 17, he and his media team have regularly pushed them and noted that 90% of the state’s population is under a mask requirement.

On July 23, he rolled out a $3 million state-funded ad campaign and revealed the “Mask Up, Arizona” slogan. He’s repeatedly pushed the slogan in subsequent media briefings, always arriving while wearing a mask.

The governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.