Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend among designs for new Arizona 'welcome' signs

The Grand Canyon is among six iconic images of Arizona that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation were set Wednesday to unveil designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.

According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.