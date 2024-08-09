Grand Canyon tragedies: It's been a deadly year at the Arizona landmark

article
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Every year, millions of people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, and so far in 2024, there have been multiple tragedies at the Arizona landmark.
Here's a look at the deadly incidents that have happened this year at the Grand Canyon.
Here is a link to information from the National Park Service on how to stay safe while visiting the Grand Canyon.
Aug. 6
Featured
The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.
Aug. 1
Featured
A person died while attempting a BASE jump at the Grand Canyon, marking the second deadly incident this week at the national park, officials said.
July 31
Featured
Two people died at the Grand Canyon in a two-day span – we're learning a bit more about one of them as his family mourns his death.
July 7
Featured
A 50-year-old Texas man died while hiking along Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, officials said.
June 29
Featured
A 69-year-old man from Austin, Texas died while hiking in the Grand Canyon, officials said.
June 16
Featured
A 41-year-old man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead on Bright Angel Trail, the National Park Service said.
May 10
Featured
A body that was found on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon is believed to be that of a missing New Mexico man who may have tried to travel down the river with his dog on a self-made raft.
Map of Grand Canyon National Park