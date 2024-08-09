Expand / Collapse search

Grand Canyon tragedies: It's been a deadly year at the Arizona landmark

By
Updated  August 9, 2024 8:49am MST
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Every year, millions of people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, and so far in 2024, there have been multiple tragedies at the Arizona landmark.

Here's a look at the deadly incidents that have happened this year at the Grand Canyon.

Here is a link to information from the National Park Service on how to stay safe while visiting the Grand Canyon.

Aug. 6

Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon
Missing New Mexico woman found dead at Grand Canyon

The body of a missing New Mexico woman has been recovered at the Grand Canyon following a multi-day search, officials said.

Aug. 1

BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon
BASE jumper dies at Grand Canyon

A person died while attempting a BASE jump at the Grand Canyon, marking the second deadly incident this week at the national park, officials said.

July 31

Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'
Family mourns young man who died at the Grand Canyon: 'Shock and denial'

Two people died at the Grand Canyon in a two-day span – we're learning a bit more about one of them as his family mourns his death.

July 7

Texas man dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon
Texas man dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

A 50-year-old Texas man died while hiking along Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, officials said.

June 29

Texas hiker dies in Grand Canyon
Texas hiker dies in Grand Canyon

A 69-year-old man from Austin, Texas died while hiking in the Grand Canyon, officials said.

June 16

Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon
Hiker found dead in Grand Canyon

A 41-year-old man who was hiking in the Grand Canyon was found dead on Bright Angel Trail, the National Park Service said.

May 10

Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing New Mexico man
Body found in Grand Canyon believed to be missing New Mexico man

A body that was found on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon is believed to be that of a missing New Mexico man who may have tried to travel down the river with his dog on a self-made raft.

