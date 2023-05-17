Grappler used to stop suspect who drove wrong way on Mesa freeway: police

Authorities used a grappler device Wednesday morning to capture a suspect who they say drove the wrong way on a freeway in Mesa.

Mesa Police say the incident started on May 17 near Stapley Drive and Main Street when officers pulled over a driver who had a felony arrest warrant. Before officers could take the suspect into custody, the driver fled the scene.

Police used their air unit to track the suspect to Center Street and McKellips Road where he then drove onto the reservation.

The suspect then got onto the Loop 202 freeway and drove in the wrong direction. The driver ultimately turned around and drove in the right direction before being stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety who deployed a grappler.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested and booked into jail.