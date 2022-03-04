Great Arizona Lemonade Stand: Charity event on Sunday to benefit organization helping disabled children

On March 6, people in the Phoenix area can grab a cold, refreshing cup of lemonade, as lemonade stands will be popping up around the state, for a good cause.

The Great Arizona Lemonade Stand is an event that will benefit an organization called 'Something So Worth It.' According to its website, the organization "empowers children with permanent disabilities and their families in Arizona from the point of diagnosis, through hardship and beyond."

The organization was founded by Bryce and Allison Lefebre.

"We started it three years ago because we have two sons with spina bifida, and we felt like we could take the nuggets we've learned with our experiences and pass them on," said Allison. "Our mission is to create empowering, uplifting activities for the kids. They're always featured as sad stories, and we’re like, 'No. We can feature you for your strengths.'"

Stands will be up all over the Phoenix area, and all of the donations will go directly to the organization to help children with disabilities, as well as their caregivers.

"March 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.," said Allison. "All of our volunteers in the Valley are hosting a stand on that day,"

There are still some lemonade kits available for those interested in hosting a stand on March 6.

Great AZ Lemonade Stand

https://www.somethingsoworthit.org/lemonade-stand

