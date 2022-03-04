Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

'There are good kids out there': Camera captures mysterious teen returning lost wallet

By Fevan Kay
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX News

Doorbell-cam catches teen's good deed

A night out at the movies seems normal enough, but when it ends with 'your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man' saving the day, that's a different story. FOX 5's Feven Kay reports.

LAS VEGAS - It’s proof that good Samaritans come in all ages. A Las Vegas mom was surprised to find a teenager dropped off her wallet after she lost it while out at the movies with her baby.

Nancy Nelson had searched everywhere for her wallet, all while little miss Adelaide watched.

"We took our little girl, and some time during the movie, my purse got knocked over and my wallet fell out. But unfortunately, I didn't notice until we got home," she told FOX 5 Las Vegas. "Could I have dropped it in the car somewhere? We searched the car. Maybe it got kicked behind a chair? We went to the theater and searched." 

Still, no wallet. 

"There was a part of me that really thought that it had gotten thrown away or that someone had stolen it," Nelson continued.

GCT-00003.jpg

Photo courtesy the Nelson family

So she was shocked when she stepped outside and spotted her wallet by the front door -- along with a note that read, "Hi, we found your wallet at the movie theater. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

Stunned, yet relieved, she quickly checked her doorbell-cam video to get a glimpse of the self-proclaimed Peter Parker.

"Hello, you left your wallet in the movie theater," the young good Samaritan can be heard saying. "I’ll leave it right back here, behind the haystack. Have a wonderful night."

Whether the Spider-Man acted alone or had the help of Spider Mom, this momma wants to meet the humble hero who is a true testament to the old saying that integrity is what you do when no one is watching.

GCT-00002.jpg

Nancy and 9-month-old Adelaide 

"They didn't want anything from this. They just wanted to do a good deed. And so I want to thank them in person and just express my gratitude for being the kind of person that we hope everyone is. And for bringing back my wallet."

"I taught high school for seven years and there are good kids out there," Nelson added.

If you know who the mystery good Samaritan is, you're asked to contact desk@fox5vegas.com.
 