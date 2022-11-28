Green Sprouts recalls 10,500 stainless steel bottles, cups for toddlers over lead poisoning risk

article

A recall was recently issued for toddler bottles and cups due to a lead poisoning hazard.

Green Sprouts, a manufacturer of eco-friendly baby products, issued the recall on Nov. 23 for 10,500 products involving its 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cups, Sip & Straw Cups, and 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, according to an alert on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

The bottom of the stainless-steel bottles and cups can come off and expose a solder dot that contains lead. According to the CPSC, lead is toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.

The CPSC said it received seven reports of the bottles’ base breaking off and exposing the solder dot, but there were no injuries.

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup. (Photo courtesy of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

In a statement on its website, Green Sprouts noted that they issued the voluntary recall and said the solder dot contains lead and that part of the product is inaccessible under "normal use."

"As we approach the redesign of these products, whose benefits for keeping drinks cold safely have made them a popular choice for parents, we will ensure that lead is not used as a soldering material, no matter whether it would be accessible, the company wrote. "There is negligible risk to the health and safety of users. We are undertaking the costs and challenges of this recall voluntarily because our customers’ health and safety must come first."

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottle. (Photo courtesy of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission) Expand

The CPSC explained that consumers with these cups and bottles should throw them away and contact Green Sprouts for a full refund with a store credit or cash back.

Additionally, the products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at amazon.com between January 2020 and September 2022.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



