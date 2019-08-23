Group of 44 hikers rescued at Lost Dutchman State Park, firefighters say
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Firefighters say a group consisting of 44 hikers was rescued from the wilderness area of Lost Dutchman State Park.
According to Superstition Fire and Medical, firefighters, alongside the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety, responded to the park Thursday night to assist the large group out of the park.
Several of the hikers were overcome with heat and two had to be airlifted out of the park.