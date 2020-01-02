Guests ushered off PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom after ride begins to emit smoke

A popular ride at Walt Disney World Resort was shut down on Thursday following reports of a malfunction.

Park guests were ushered off of the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom Park after the attraction's boarding area began to fill with smoke.

James Reinert, who is visiting Central Florida from New Hampshire, recorded video of the incident, which he provided to FOX 35 News.

"We were in line for the PeopleMover, and I could smell something electrical burning for several minutes. Cast members then stopped the queue," Reinert said. "One of them had a fire extinguisher and used it on the exit ramp."

Firefighters from the Reedy Creek Fire and Rescue were called to the location around 5:30 p.m. for reports of fire; however, a spokesperson with the agency there was only smoke and no fire but the cause was not immediately known. There were no injuries and the ride reopened in the evening.

The elevated tram provides a leisurely ride through Tomorrowland with a narrated tour behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Mickey’s Star Traders retail shop.