Vigil held for Mesa mother of 7 killed on neighbor's porch

The Brief Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for Maria "Mea" Lewis, a 32-year-old mother of seven shot and killed on a neighbor's porch in Mesa. The homeowner involved in the shooting has been identified as 47-year-old Dulance Morin, an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Mesa Police have not yet released a motive or details on what led to the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.



"The Lord doesn't let or make bad things happen to good people. It's the human race that makes the bad things happen."

On Saturday, friends and family of Maria Lewis held a candlelight vigil to remember the 32-year-old mother of seven as they wait for answers as to how she was shot and killed on her next door neighbor’s porch.

"I know Mea is above us now, shining down, watching over us," said Mea’s friend, Alexandrea Chavez. "Mea, we love you. We will never forget you or stop fighting for justice."

Her son, Jonathan, remembered her as a hardworking mother who always had a smile on her face.

"We basically just wanted to bring everyone together just so the family feels loved," said Mea’s friend, Mandy. "Regardless of all the accusations and stipulations and all the false assumptions that everybody has made, the most important thing is these children and her family at this point."

The backstory:

Mea’s family says she went for a walk around 2 a.m. last Saturday and was shot shortly after. Mesa Police have not said what led up to her death. Officials say someone called requesting a welfare check around 2:45 that morning and confirmed that the owner of the home where Mea was shot, 47-year-old Dulance Morin, was involved in the shooting. Morin is an investigator with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

"I do believe we will get justice for this," Mandy said.

What they're saying:

While Mea’s loved ones want answers, they say Saturday evening was not about how she died, but the kind of person she will be remembered as.

"Mea was loving, she was caring. She was happiness. She brought laughter and joy anywhere she went," Chavez said. "I know her kids are, you know, as to be expected. They don't understand. They want mom. The youngest baby is only 2 years old, so they just don't understand why mom was not home."

Related article

Loved ones are focused on letting the community know they won’t forget her.

"She was a hardworking mom," Jonathan said. "She always took care of us."

"In my heart, I truly believe this was a complete misunderstanding," Chavez added. "And I just hope that justice does come forward and that she's not forgotten."