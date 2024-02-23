Gun safes recall: Biometric safes can fail, posing 'serious injury hazard'

Two different brands of biometric personal safes have been recalled because the biometric locks can fail and allow unauthorized people to open the safes, "posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 60,000 safes have been recalled.

Biometric safes are safes that open using a fingerprint, eye scan or voice recognition. Here’s what to know about the two recalls.

Machir Biometric Personal Safes recall

Photos of the recalled gun safes (CPSC)

The CPSC says about 24,820 Machir Biometric Personal Safes have been recalled. This recall involves certain Machir biometric personal safes used to store personal items. They measure about 10 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches. The serial numbers are located on the lower righthand corner of the front door of the safe. The following serial number ranges are included in this recall (serial numbers are on the lower righthand corner of the safe’s front door):

SW190035551 – SW190038050

SW190070151 – SW190072650

SW190175401 – SW190175857

SW190262061 – SW190264301

SVA2001200005001 – SVA2001200007000

SVA2001200014632 – SVA2001200014995

SVA2001200015001 – SVA2001200017577

SVA2001200086685 – SVA2001200089624

SVA2001200164001 – SVA2001200165000

SVA2001200115471 – SVA2001200119880

SVA2001200122399 – SVA2001200124758

SVA2001200172611 – SVA2001200174080

Regulators say if you have one, you should stop using the biometric lock feature, remove the batteries and only use the key for the recalled safes until you can get a replacement.

RELATED: Over 15M Toshiba laptop adapters recalled after reports of overheating, catching fire

Contact Machir to receive instructions on disabling the biometric lock feature and on how to receive a free replacement safe. Safe owners will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Info@machir.com in order to receive a replacement safe.

Bulldog Biometric Firearm Safes recall

About 33,500 Bulldog Biometric Firearm Safes have been recalled, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves Bulldog Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults with Shelf, and Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults.

The black steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables.

RELATED: Clothing steamers sold at Walmart, Amazon, others recalled due to 'serious burn hazard'

If you have one, regulators say you should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe and only use the key when storing firearms.

Contact Bulldog to receive a repair kit or free replacement safe for the Magnum Biometric Pistol Vaults, or a free replacement safe for the Magnum Biometric Top Load Pistol Vaults.