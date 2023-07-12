Expand / Collapse search
Guns, drugs, cash found in Phoenix storage unit bust

By FOX 10 Staff
Drug Busts
Drug bust at Phoenix storage unit

PHOENIX - Two people are now behind bars after a drug bust at a Phoenix storage unit.

Police say they were conducting a drug investigation at a storage facility near 21st Avenue and Northern when they discovered a haul of drugs, including a pound of meth and over 40,000 fentanyl pills.

They also reportedly recovered 15 guns - one of which was stolen - and $16,000 in cash.

Lillian and Kyle Romero were booked into jail on suspicion of multiple charges involving drug and weapons offenses.

Kyle and Lillian Romero

Location of the storage unit bust: