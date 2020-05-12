Gyms prepare to reopen just a day after Arizona Governor announces they can resume business

The announcement that fitness centers can reopen Wednesday was shocking to some gym owners who weren't sure when the governor would allow them to open back up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made at Tuesday news conference by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Pools will also be able to reopen alongside gyms May 13.

Owners of Tangible Fitness were under the impression that they would be opening up on the 16th, after the stay-at-home order was set to expire.

Now, they are completely thrown off by Tuesday's announcement, creating a rush to get things up and running for the studio on Thomas Road and 15th Street.

They are making sure everything is sanitized and disinfected as gyms are one of the places that COVID-19 can be transmitted.

Time slots will also be used to make sure only a certain amount of people are in the gym at a time. There will also be a price increase due to the loss of memberships the fitness center experienced.

The gym plans to reopen Saturday, giving them time to make proper accommodations for CDC health guidelines.

