Phoenix gym prepares for possible reopening if Arizona’s stay-at-home order ends May 15

Tangible Fitness in Phoenix remained open this past month to only sell meal prep meals and vitamins.

The gym and tanning portions have been shut down during that time due to COVID-19, but they’re planning for a reopen hopefully sooner rather than later.

Tangible fitness was one of the last gyms to close down in Phoenix. Many fitness centers closed down in March before an executive order called for it.

“We got closed at 2:30 p.m. April 1st,” says General Manager Michael Stantz. He says the studio started implementing health protocols during that time before closure

More sanitation and less capacity, he said.

They got pushback for staying open when others were closing, but it might set them up well for when gyms are allowed to start letting people back in.

“It’s also going to bring in the level of care and commitment and stand behind the integrity of what we need to do to ensure to membership that this is a safe place to work out," Stantz explained.

Advertisement

RELATED: Some Valley restaurants getting ready as date is set for resumption of dine-in operations

Tangible’s strategy will center around their app, allowing members to book gym time in 90 minute sessions, one per day, so they can have 30 people working out at one time.

There will be 15 minute buffers between the next slot.

"I do believe we are going to have some of our members that will engage in that,” Stantz says of people possibly wearing masks.

They’ve lost about 1,000 members during the month they’ve been closed, something Stantz says he understands.

They’ll have to raise rates and make it the same for all members, but he’s hopeful they can keep a core group and stabilize the business.

RELATED: 2 Arizona sheriffs refuse to enforce Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order

“We have been through struggle before, and just as the Phoenix is our logo, we have risen to the top, and we will do it again. But we will do it differently. As Governor Ducey said, we will do it stronger," he said.

Stantz says he hasn’t been tipped off for when they might be able to open the gym up, but he’s hoping it’s around May 15th when the stay-at-home order expires.

He says members have been emailed and he’s hoping they’ll embrace the new strategy.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.